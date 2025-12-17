A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 enters the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9448842
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-KB995-1192
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Operations Aboard the USS Iwo Jima [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS