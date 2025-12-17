22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Operations Aboard the USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 enters the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)