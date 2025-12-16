McGuires Pipe Band Plays Carols at NAS Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Command Ombudsman Izumi Selvidge (left) and Cmdr. Jeremy Selitto (right) pass out cookies to Sailors and Marines training at the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 16 at the NATTC barracks. The McGuires Irish Pub Pipe Band also played at the annual NAS Pensacola Religious Ministries department-organized event, a decades-old tradition on the air station. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)