    McGuires Pipe Band Plays Carols at NAS Pensacola

    McGuires Pipe Band Plays Carols at NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Command Ombudsman Izumi Selvidge (left) and Cmdr. Jeremy Selitto (right) pass out cookies to Sailors and Marines training at the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 16 at the NATTC barracks. The McGuires Irish Pub Pipe Band also played at the annual NAS Pensacola Religious Ministries department-organized event, a decades-old tradition on the air station. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9448451
    VIRIN: 251217-N-PJ019-1008
    Resolution: 6572x4381
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, McGuires Pipe Band Plays Carols at NAS Pensacola, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
    CNIC
    Pensacola

