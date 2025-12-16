Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacobe Vareas conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 30, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)