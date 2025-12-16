(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Infantry Division Artillery Change of Responsibility

    2nd Infantry Division Artillery Change of Responsibility

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Jaeyoon Lee 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Mrs. Kensheilah D. Young, spouse of the outgoing Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Young, 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, receives a bouquet of flowers during the Presentation of Flowers portion of the 2nd Infantry Division Artillery Change of Responsibility ceremony Dec. 16, 2025 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The ceremony recognized the dedicated service of the outgoing Sgt. Maj. and officially welcomed the incoming Sgt. Maj. through the symbolic exchange of the organizational colors, ensuring the continuity of leadership and reinforcing the unit's commitment to its mission. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl Jaeyoon Lee, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Change of Responsibility
    Eighth Army
    US Army

