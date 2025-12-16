Mrs. Kensheilah D. Young, spouse of the outgoing Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Young, 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, receives a bouquet of flowers during the Presentation of Flowers portion of the 2nd Infantry Division Artillery Change of Responsibility ceremony Dec. 16, 2025 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The ceremony recognized the dedicated service of the outgoing Sgt. Maj. and officially welcomed the incoming Sgt. Maj. through the symbolic exchange of the organizational colors, ensuring the continuity of leadership and reinforcing the unit's commitment to its mission. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl Jaeyoon Lee, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 20:30
|Photo ID:
|9447143
|VIRIN:
|251215-O-JX522-9259
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Infantry Division Artillery Change of Responsibility, by Jaeyoon Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
