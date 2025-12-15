(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MU3 Cory Johnson selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter, Q4 FY25 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MU3 Cory Johnson selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter, Q4 FY25 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alejandro Mejia 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Musician Third Class Cory Johnson receives a Challenge Coin from Vice Admiral John Gumbleton, Acting Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. MU3 Johnson has been selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter, 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 14:28
    Photo ID: 9446131
    VIRIN: 251118-N-AS676-1002
    Resolution: 1638x1638
    Size: 581.89 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MU3 Cory Johnson selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter, Q4 FY25 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Alejandro Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MU3 Cory Johnson selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter, Q4 FY25 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    MU3 Cory Johnson selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter, Q4 FY25 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery