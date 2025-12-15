Date Taken: 11.18.2025 Date Posted: 12.16.2025 14:28 Photo ID: 9446131 VIRIN: 251118-N-AS676-1002 Resolution: 1638x1638 Size: 581.89 KB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MU3 Cory Johnson selected as Bluejacket of the Quarter, Q4 FY25 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Alejandro Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.