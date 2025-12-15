Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD) recruits, participate in an exercise in preparation for a Fire Fighter I practical skills exam, which tests hands-on firefighting capabilities such as ladder operations, hose deployment and forcible entry. The Navy has 13 Federal Fire Department stations distributed across every Department of Defense installation on Oahu. Nearly 300 civilian men and women provide fire and emergency services and support the State of Hawaii Airports Division, Honolulu Fire Department, and City and County of Honolulu EMS Division with mutual aid response. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (Courtesy Photo)