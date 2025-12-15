(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD) recruits, participate in an exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD) recruits, participate in an exercise

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD) recruits, participate in an exercise in preparation for a Fire Fighter I practical skills exam, which tests hands-on firefighting capabilities such as ladder operations, hose deployment and forcible entry. The Navy has 13 Federal Fire Department stations distributed across every Department of Defense installation on Oahu. Nearly 300 civilian men and women provide fire and emergency services and support the State of Hawaii Airports Division, Honolulu Fire Department, and City and County of Honolulu EMS Division with mutual aid response. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 21:28
    VIRIN: 251211-N-NO246-1003
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Oahu
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii
    Fed Fire
    Navy

