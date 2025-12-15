Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security, along with volunteers from the Salvation Army and the Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program, hosted families from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok during Operation Santa Claus 2025 at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 14, 2025. Operation Santa Claus, a longstanding annual AKNG community outreach program, has provided gifts, toys, backpacks, and books to children in remote Alaskan communities since 1956. The program partners with the Salvation Army and numerous volunteers to spread holiday cheer and continue its tradition of support. This year’s event supported families who were displaced following Typhoon Halong and provided an opportunity for continued engagement with impacted Western Alaska communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Tuttle)