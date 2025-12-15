(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Santa Claus 2025

    Operation Santa Claus 2025

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security, along with volunteers from the Salvation Army and the Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program, hosted families from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok during Operation Santa Claus 2025 at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 14, 2025. Operation Santa Claus, a longstanding annual AKNG community outreach program, has provided gifts, toys, backpacks, and books to children in remote Alaskan communities since 1956. The program partners with the Salvation Army and numerous volunteers to spread holiday cheer and continue its tradition of support. This year’s event supported families who were displaced following Typhoon Halong and provided an opportunity for continued engagement with impacted Western Alaska communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-HY271-1542
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa Claus 2025 [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operation Santa Claus
    Op Santa

