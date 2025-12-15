(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    403rd AFSB held its annual holiday party [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    403rd AFSB held its annual holiday party

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade held its annual holiday party at the Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center, Dec. 12.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9444591
    VIRIN: 251212-O-EW968-3126
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd AFSB held its annual holiday party [Image 6 of 6], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

