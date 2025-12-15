NPS Launches New Master’s in Artificial Intelligence Focused on Warfighter Needs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

With the inaugural cohort beginning in July 2026, NPS’ brand new, one year Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) degree will deliver the advanced knowledge, skills, and practices necessary to rapidly develop military leaders with advanced expertise in one of the most strategically vital technologies of the 21st century. (U.S. Navy graphic by Andre Adams)