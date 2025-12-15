(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NPS Launches New Master’s in Artificial Intelligence Focused on Warfighter Needs

    NPS Launches New Master’s in Artificial Intelligence Focused on Warfighter Needs

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Daniel Linehan 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    With the inaugural cohort beginning in July 2026, NPS’ brand new, one year Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) degree will deliver the advanced knowledge, skills, and practices necessary to rapidly develop military leaders with advanced expertise in one of the most strategically vital technologies of the 21st century. (U.S. Navy graphic by Andre Adams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9444158
    VIRIN: 251215-D-RB169-1001
    Resolution: 800x480
    Size: 233.11 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 18
    TAGS

    Students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Research

