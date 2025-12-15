(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    S4S Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul visits Combined Space Operations Facility

    S4S Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul visits Combined Space Operations Facility

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Forces Space

    Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul, Allied Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, third from left, poses for a group photo alongside leaders from U.S. Space Command and the National Space Defense Center, during his first visit to the Combined Space Operations Facility, Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 8, 2025. The visit highlighted allied partnership and USSPACECOM’s commitment to deterrence, readiness, and freedom of action in the space domain.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025
    S4S Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul visits Combined Space Operations Facility
    S4S Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul visits Combined Space Operations Facility

