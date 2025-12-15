S4S Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul visits Combined Space Operations Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul, Allied Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, third from left, poses for a group photo alongside leaders from U.S. Space Command and the National Space Defense Center, during his first visit to the Combined Space Operations Facility, Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 8, 2025. The visit highlighted allied partnership and USSPACECOM’s commitment to deterrence, readiness, and freedom of action in the space domain.