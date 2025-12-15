Commander Christian. A. D’Angelo

Cdr Christian. A. D’Angelo is a native of Post Falls, ID. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2008 and was designated a Surface Warfare Officer in 2010.
