Rare Dual Change of Command Sees Army Reserve Generals Trade Leadership Roles

Army Reserve Generals, Maj. Gen. Beth Salisbury, the commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of the Army Reserve, and Maj. Gen. Michael Yost, commanding general of the 807th Theater Medical Command, stand during the singing of the National Anthem, at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center in Pinellas Park, Fla., Dec. 13, 2025. In a rare leadership exchange, the two Army Reserve generals swapped jobs as commanding generals of AR-MEDCOM and the 807th TMC. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
