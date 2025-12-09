Rare Dual Change of Command Sees Army Reserve Generals Trade Leadership Roles Your browser does not support the audio element.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- In a rare leadership exchange, two Army Reserve generals swapped leadership roles during a joint change of command ceremony at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center here, Dec. 13, 2025. Maj. Gen. Beth Salisbury took command of Army Reserve Medical Command from Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, while he took the helm of the 807th Theater Medical Command, the very unit Salisbury had just led.

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of the Army Reserve, oversaw the ceremony which included the traditional passing of the unit colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority from one leader to another.

“This is a big day for the Army Reserve medical community as we simultaneously and borderline flawlessly execute two changes of command,” Harter said, calling the dual ceremony a “unique” moment.

The trade is part of a larger effort to streamline the Army Reserve’s medical forces into a more cohesive enterprise, one that is ready for large-scale combat operations and global crises. Harter emphasized that the demand for these forces is not going away, noting the Army Reserve provides over 70% of the Army's total medical capabilities.

"When something bad happens in the world, Army Reserve medical formations will be going early and often," Harter said to the soldiers in attendance.

In his remarks, Yost reflected on his time leading the Army Reserve Medical Command, highlighting a major push to prepare medical personnel to integrate quickly with higher-level staffs.

“I want to thank the AR-MEDCOM team for all the hours of hard work to support our Soldiers, their families, and these missions," Yost said. "Without you, we would not be so strong and successful."

He said his teams supported missions spanning from Germany to stateside mobilization sites, all while shifting their training focus from counterinsurgency to readiness for a major conflict. Taking over the 807th TMC, Yost said, felt like a homecoming, as he had spent much of his career in units that fall under its command.

Bidding farewell to the 807th TMC, Salisbury praised the unit’s high operational tempo and global reach, which included dozens of exercises and real-world deployments across several continents. She thanked the soldiers and their families for their dedication and promised to bring that same focus to her new role.

“You have built a legacy that will endure long after today,” Salisbury said of to the Soldiers of the 807th TMC.

As she took charge of the Army Reserve Medical Command, Salisbury laid out her priorities: people, partnerships and transformation. She stressed the importance of training and equipping soldiers — many of whom bring valuable civilian medical skills to their military roles — to provide battlefield care under the toughest conditions.

“We have an opportunity to unify, strengthen and elevate the Army Reserve operational medical enterprise like never before,” said Salisbury.

The newly appointed AR-MEDCOM Commanding General also gave a nod to the day’s unusual setup.

“Thank you for allowing me to continue in a second and weird change of command today,” she said with a smile. “And I’m okay if we’re weird, sir, but we are great.”

The change of Command ceremony concluded with the Army Song and a reception among Soldiers, Families and Civilians among the AR-MEDCOM, 807th TMC and 3rd TMC organizational umbrella.