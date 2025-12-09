Michigan National Guard Antietam Battlefield Staff Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michigan National Guardsmen participate in a staff ride to the Antietam National Battlefield, Sharpsburg, Md., Sept. 10, 2025. Staff rides are immersive educational tours utilized by military units to study past battles, requiring active participation and consist of a three-phase exercise: a preliminary study, a field phase, and integration. Each group member assumes the role of a leader participating in the battle, which allows them to better understand tactical decisions made from their perspective. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)