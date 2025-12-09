Navy Reserve, EMU Jacksonville Change of Command - Dec. 6, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251206-D-JB216-2492 Jacksonville, FL. (Dec. 6, 2025) Presiding officer, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Reserve Deputy Director Rear Adm. Kimberly Sandberg (middle), salutes incoming Navy Reserve Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Jacksonville Commanding Officer Capt. Steven Hudson (right) as outgoing Navy Reserve EMU Jacksonville Capt. Lauren Archer (left) stands at attention during a change of command ceremony at All Saints Chapel, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Kieshia Savage).