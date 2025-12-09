251206-D-JB216-2492 Jacksonville, FL. (Dec. 6, 2025) Presiding officer, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Reserve Deputy Director Rear Adm. Kimberly Sandberg (middle), salutes incoming Navy Reserve Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Jacksonville Commanding Officer Capt. Steven Hudson (right) as outgoing Navy Reserve EMU Jacksonville Capt. Lauren Archer (left) stands at attention during a change of command ceremony at All Saints Chapel, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Kieshia Savage).
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9442343
|VIRIN:
|251206-D-JB216-2492
|Resolution:
|3115x3804
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Reserve, EMU Jacksonville Change of Command - Dec. 6, 2025, by Kieshia Savage, identified by DVIDS
