    GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, commanding general of the 19th ESC, presented the Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) to our exceptional team members today in recognition of their outstanding service during the U. S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) Task Force Korean Enduring Equipment Set (KEES) mission.

    Among the honorees were the mission's leader, Mr. Joseph M. Klunder (director of Supply & Transportation), and 19 other key members of the KEES mission.
    Ms. Martina Shipman, director of Resource Management, was also recognized for her exceptional service supporting the KEES mission through the end of fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)

    This work, A big round of applause for MSC-K Task Force KEES mission awardees! [Image 5 of 5], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

