    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Fast-Rope Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Fast-Rope Training Aboard USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-ropes from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 during helicopter rope suspension techniques training on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

