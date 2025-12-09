Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW4 Alan King TF Vipers Final Flight [Image 14 of 14]

    CW4 Alan King TF Vipers Final Flight

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Alan King and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Murphy pilot a AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, as King takes his final flight over 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland, December 11, 2025. After 19 years in the Army, King accrued over 3,000 hours of flight, 1,400 of which were combat hours. Final flights are more than a farewell; it’s a tribute to a career built on bringing people home safely and the enduring spirit of Army Aviation.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9441567
    VIRIN: 251211-A-BY519-2108
    Resolution: 2825x1883
    Size: 567.64 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, CW4 Alan King TF Vipers Final Flight [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

