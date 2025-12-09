CW4 Alan King TF Vipers Final Flight

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Alan King and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Murphy pilot a AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, as King takes his final flight over 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland, December 11, 2025. After 19 years in the Army, King accrued over 3,000 hours of flight, 1,400 of which were combat hours. Final flights are more than a farewell; it’s a tribute to a career built on bringing people home safely and the enduring spirit of Army Aviation.
