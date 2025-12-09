Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 26 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer pass wreaths to volunteers taking part in Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 9440881
    VIRIN: 251213-D-PM193-1439
    Resolution: 4682x3121
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 28 of 28], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    ANC
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download