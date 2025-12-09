Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a news clip from the Dec. 11, 2015, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. Throughout its history, beginning in 1909, Fort McCoy, and as Camp McCoy before that, has been a home for all types of Total Force training for all the military services, and a place to help mobilize troops for deployments when the nation calls. Since 1909, the post has been integral in supporting the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Regular Army, plus the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and other government and civilian partner agencies, living up to its motto as “The Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 04:18
    VIRIN: 251213-A-OK556-9050
