    A Trailblazing General

    DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    John Carkeet (left) joins retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Fred Marquis and his wife, Elena Marquis, for a photo during a plaque dedication ceremony in Dunedin, Florida, Dec. 3, 2025. The ceremony honored Marquis and marked the 35th anniversary of the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail. The tribute celebrated his visionary leadership as Pinellas County Administrator in establishing the trail, a national model for urban greenways now used by more than 2 million people each year. Marquis commanded the 143d Transportation Command (now the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)) in Orlando from in the late 1990s, a legacy followed by Carkeet, who served in the 143d ESC from 2010 to 2018 as a Public Affairs Specialist (photo by Shan Ferandez).

    This work, A Trailblazing General, by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    143d ESC
    Dunedin Fla.
    Army Reserve
    public affairs
    Pinellas Trail
    Fred Marquis

