Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies meet Dec. 11, 2025, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the December 2025 Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting. The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9440729
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-OK556-9611
|Resolution:
|3885x1814
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy team members attend December 2025 workforce collaborative meeting with area leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.