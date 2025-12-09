Behind the mask: Maxwell Medical Group BEE flight drives readiness and health

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arely Ramirez-Munoz, bioenvironmental engineering technician, Maxwell Medical Group, calibrates a handheld hazardous material identifier at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Oct., 30, 2025. The identifier is used by the bioenvironmental engineering team to identify unknown solid and liquid chemicals in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)