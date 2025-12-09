Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the mask: Maxwell Medical Group BEE flight drives readiness and health

    Behind the mask: Maxwell Medical Group BEE flight drives readiness and health

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arely Ramirez-Munoz, bioenvironmental engineering technician, Maxwell Medical Group, calibrates a handheld hazardous material identifier at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Oct., 30, 2025. The identifier is used by the bioenvironmental engineering team to identify unknown solid and liquid chemicals in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 18:10
    Photo ID: 9440398
    VIRIN: 251030-F-UQ930-1182
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Behind the mask: Maxwell Medical Group BEE flight drives readiness and health, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Behind the mask: Maxwell Medical Group BEE flight drives readiness and health

    359th Medical Wing
    42d ABW
    Maxwell Medical Group

