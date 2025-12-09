U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike “Basic” Bertch, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, taxis back to the parking area after performing at Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. The demonstration honored the enduring legacy of the A-10 as the Air Force prepares to retire the aircraft following decades of combat-proven close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9440302
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-NV774-1498
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Nation 2025 Highlights the Legacy of the A-10 Thunderbolt II, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.