    Aviation Nation 2025 Highlights the Legacy of the A-10 Thunderbolt II

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike “Basic” Bertch, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, taxis back to the parking area after performing at Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. The demonstration honored the enduring legacy of the A-10 as the Air Force prepares to retire the aircraft following decades of combat-proven close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

