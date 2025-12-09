Aviation Nation 2025 Highlights the Legacy of the A-10 Thunderbolt II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike “Basic” Bertch, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, taxis back to the parking area after performing at Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. The demonstration honored the enduring legacy of the A-10 as the Air Force prepares to retire the aircraft following decades of combat-proven close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)