    1st MLG Marines Built Trench-Based Logistics Site to Sustain Dispersed Forces [Image 8 of 8]

    1st MLG Marines Built Trench-Based Logistics Site to Sustain Dispersed Forces

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Bryson White, a utilities systems technician with Food Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, holds security during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9440289
    VIRIN: 251209-M-PR730-1256
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: MERRYVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
