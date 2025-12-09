1st MLG Marines Built Trench-Based Logistics Site to Sustain Dispersed Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Bryson White, a utilities systems technician with Food Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, holds security during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)