USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), conduct hose handling training on the forecastle while pierside in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9439466
|VIRIN:
|251204-N-VA915-1791
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
