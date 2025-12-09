USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) conducts aids to navigation operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Tyler, Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Fageol and Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Wurth, members assigned to USCGC Juniper (WLB 201), depart Juniper on a cutter boat-aids to navigation-large while traversing Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2025. The boat crew members maintain constant communications with the cutter to for direct tasking, adjustment of plans, maintaining situational awareness, safety and more. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)