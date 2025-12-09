Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) conducts aids to navigation operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) conducts aids to navigation operations

    KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Tyler, Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Fageol and Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Wurth, members assigned to USCGC Juniper (WLB 201), depart Juniper on a cutter boat-aids to navigation-large while traversing Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2025. The boat crew members maintain constant communications with the cutter to for direct tasking, adjustment of plans, maintaining situational awareness, safety and more. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Buoy Tender
    ATON
    USCGC Juniper
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii

