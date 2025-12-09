Fort Detrick Bids Farewell to Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Dorsey After 38 Years of Service

Fort Detrick Garrison Commander, Col. Chris Chung and Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich pin a retirement pin on Jerry Dorsey, who retires as the Fort Detrick Assistant Fire Chief during a ceremony at Forest Glen Annex on Dec. 11, 2025.
