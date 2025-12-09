Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Detrick Bids Farewell to Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Dorsey After 38 Years of Service

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Detrick Bids Farewell to Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Dorsey After 38 Years of Service

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick Garrison Commander, Col. Chris Chung and Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich pin a retirement pin on Jerry Dorsey, who retires as the Fort Detrick Assistant Fire Chief during a ceremony at Forest Glen Annex on Dec. 11, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 08:07
    Photo ID: 9438773
    VIRIN: 251211-A-JW358-5338
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 124.81 KB
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Detrick Bids Farewell to Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Dorsey After 38 Years of Service, by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Detrick

    TAGS

    #IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download