Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Small Boat Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Small Boat Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251202-N-KW492-1164
    U.S. Navy Sailors stow a rigid-hull inflatable boat on the boat deck of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 2, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9438718
    VIRIN: 251201-N-KW492-7011
    Resolution: 4998x3283
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Small Boat Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Small Boat Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Small Boat Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download