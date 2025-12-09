Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Spotting Dolly Maintenance [Image 17 of 17]

    USS Boxer Spotting Dolly Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Omar Scott, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), installs an air filter on a spotting dolly in the ship’s hangar bay, Dec. 8, 2025. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 04:32
    Photo ID: 9438674
    VIRIN: 251208-N-IV962-1087
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Spotting Dolly Maintenance [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hangar bay
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    maintenance
    AIMD

