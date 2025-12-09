USS Boxer Spotting Dolly Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Omar Scott, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), installs an air filter on a spotting dolly in the ship’s hangar bay, Dec. 8, 2025. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)