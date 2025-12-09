251212-F-OO000-1005

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marines pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron following completion of a Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. The joint training enhanced agile combat employment skills and strengthened the force’s ability to generate airpower from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
