Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    251212-F-OO000-1005 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    251212-F-OO000-1005

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marines pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron following completion of a Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. The joint training enhanced agile combat employment skills and strengthened the force’s ability to generate airpower from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9438591
    VIRIN: 251212-F-OO000-1005
    Resolution: 5429x3612
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251212-F-OO000-1005 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen, Marines hone Agile Combat Employment capabilities
    Airmen, Marines hone Agile Combat Employment capabilities
    Airmen, Marines hone Agile Combat Employment capabilities
    Airmen, Marines hone Agile Combat Employment capabilities
    251212-F-OO000-1005

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #18th Wing #Kadena #Futenma #LZSO #USMC #joint force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download