Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training [Image 18 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan LeBlanc 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off to conduct close air support training at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025. The training serves to increase proficiency, validate ordinance handling procedures, and support joint fire support elements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 18:12
    Photo ID: 9437763
    VIRIN: 251209-M-XJ088-1019
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training
    VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download