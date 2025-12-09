VMFA-112 Conduct Close-Air-Support Training

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off to conduct close air support training at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025. The training serves to increase proficiency, validate ordinance handling procedures, and support joint fire support elements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)
