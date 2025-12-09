Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Panamanian security services, assaults a simulated mortar point during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|12.11.2025
|12.11.2025 18:03
|9437760
|251211-A-DL184-1011
|6041x4027
|4.47 MB
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|2
|1
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Assault Mission [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.