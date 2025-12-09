Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Assault Mission [Image 11 of 11]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Assault Mission

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Panamanian security services, assaults a simulated mortar point during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    TAGS

    Interoperablility
    Panama Canal
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

