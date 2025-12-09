MCAS Yuma Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Barracks Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction for new Bachelor Enlisted Quarters at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma got underway after a ceremonial groundbreaking Jan. 29.



NAVFAC Southwest hired Harper Construction to build a 100,756 square-foot, 164-unit barracks complex for the Marines at MCAS Yuma. The project costs just over $88 million and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.



The project is part of the Marine Corps’ Barracks 2030 initiative, an effort to improve the quality of life of Marines through meaningful investments into the barracks management, modernization, materials, and amenities, including furniture and household appliances.