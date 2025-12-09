Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Barracks Project [Image 2 of 2]

    MCAS Yuma Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Barracks Project

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Edward Cartagena 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Construction for new Bachelor Enlisted Quarters at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma got underway after a ceremonial groundbreaking Jan. 29.

    NAVFAC Southwest hired Harper Construction to build a 100,756 square-foot, 164-unit barracks complex for the Marines at MCAS Yuma. The project costs just over $88 million and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

    The project is part of the Marine Corps’ Barracks 2030 initiative, an effort to improve the quality of life of Marines through meaningful investments into the barracks management, modernization, materials, and amenities, including furniture and household appliances.

