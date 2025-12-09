Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VX-1 conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VX-1 conducts flight operations

    NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    A MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, taxis at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland, Dec. 10, 2025. VX-1 is based at NAS Patuxent River and is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9436776
    VIRIN: 251210-N-JD579-1064
    Resolution: 5165x3443
    Size: 10.43 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VX-1 conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VX-1 conducts flight operations
    VX-1 conducts flight operations
    VX-1 conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60S
    Seahawk
    pioneers
    VX1
    AIRTEVRONONE
    Lead Fly Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download