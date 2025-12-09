VX-1 conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, taxis at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland, Dec. 10, 2025. VX-1 is based at NAS Patuxent River and is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)