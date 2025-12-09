Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    A HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 305th Rescue Squadron receives fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 39th RQS during a helicopter air-to-air refueling off the coast of California during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Dec. 7, 2025. This training strengthens the coordination required to safely move joint personnel and equipment in support of exercise objectives. Steel Knight is a joint exercise that improves interoperability, boosts readiness, and enhances coordination across the battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 22:22
    Photo ID: 9435613
    VIRIN: 251207-F-UG813-1047
    Resolution: 6048x3962
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise
    Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise
    Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise
    Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    305th RQS
    920th RQW
    39th RQS
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download