Steel Knight 25: Refueling exercise

A HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 305th Rescue Squadron receives fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 39th RQS during a helicopter air-to-air refueling off the coast of California during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Dec. 7, 2025. This training strengthens the coordination required to safely move joint personnel and equipment in support of exercise objectives. Steel Knight is a joint exercise that improves interoperability, boosts readiness, and enhances coordination across the battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)