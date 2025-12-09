Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Under Secretary visits Red River [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Under Secretary visits Red River

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    The group joins Red River staff members for a photo on the steps of the depot’s headquarters building. Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal was joined by Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general for the Army Materiel Command; Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general for the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; and staff delegation members from Senator Ted Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Tom Cotton, Rep. Pat Fallon, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:48
    Photo ID: 9434666
    VIRIN: 251203-O-EU550-8077
    Resolution: 4731x3697
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Under Secretary visits Red River [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Under Secretary visits Red River
    Army Under Secretary visits
    Army Under Secretary visits Red River
    Army Under Secretary visits Red River
    Army Under Secretary visits Red River
    Army Under Secretary visits Red River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Under Secretary visits Red River, eyes SkyFoundry future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download