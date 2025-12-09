Army Under Secretary visits Red River

The group joins Red River staff members for a photo on the steps of the depot’s headquarters building. Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal was joined by Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general for the Army Materiel Command; Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general for the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; and staff delegation members from Senator Ted Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Tom Cotton, Rep. Pat Fallon, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran.
|12.03.2025
|12.10.2025 15:48
|9434666
|251203-O-EU550-8077
|4731x3697
|5.38 MB
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|2
|0
