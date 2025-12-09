Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

    Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 316th Wing command chief, pose for a group photo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 12, 2025. Mittelstadt was coined due to his whole airmen concept, showcasing his effort and care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)

