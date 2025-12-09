Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 316th Wing command chief, pose for a group photo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 12, 2025. Mittelstadt was coined due to his whole airmen concept, showcasing his effort and care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)