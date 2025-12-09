WIESBADEN, Germany – For Staff Sgt. Dean Washington, a Veterinary Care Technician at the Wiesbaden Veterinary Treatment Facility, the path to a bachelor’s degree was a marathon, not a sprint. At 34, after years of dedication, he has recently completed his Bachelor of Science in Sports & Health Sciences from the American Military University.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 07:03
|Photo ID:
|9433256
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-FU201-8866
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balancing Passion and Profession: A Leader's Journey to Higher Education, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Balancing Passion and Profession: A Leader's Journey to Higher Education
No keywords found.