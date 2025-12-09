Balancing Passion and Profession: A Leader's Journey to Higher Education

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WIESBADEN, Germany – For Staff Sgt. Dean Washington, a Veterinary Care Technician at the Wiesbaden Veterinary Treatment Facility, the path to a bachelor’s degree was a marathon, not a sprint. At 34, after years of dedication, he has recently completed his Bachelor of Science in Sports & Health Sciences from the American Military University.