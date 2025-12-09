Photo By Michelle Thum | WIESBADEN, Germany – For Staff Sgt. Dean Washington, a Veterinary Care Technician at...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Thum | WIESBADEN, Germany – For Staff Sgt. Dean Washington, a Veterinary Care Technician at the Wiesbaden Veterinary Treatment Facility, the path to a bachelor’s degree was a marathon, not a sprint. At 34, after years of dedication, he has recently completed his Bachelor of Science in Sports & Health Sciences from the American Military University. see less | View Image Page

Balancing Passion and Profession: A Leader's Journey to Higher Education

WIESBADEN, Germany – For Staff Sgt. Dean Washington, a Veterinary Care Technician at the Wiesbaden Veterinary Treatment Facility, the path to a bachelor’s degree was a marathon, not a sprint. At 34, after years of dedication, he has recently completed his Bachelor of Science in Sports & Health Sciences from the American Military University.



Washington’s journey into health sciences is personal. Having spent a significant portion of his life in physical therapy, he has seen firsthand the profound impact it can have.



"I’ve been able to see and experience the benefits," Washington shared, explaining that through his own recovery, he "found a passion in it." This passion became the driving force behind his academic pursuits, even as he managed a demanding military career.



For eight years, Washington has served as a Veterinary Care Technician, where his days are a whirlwind of responsibility. "A regular day in my job consists of managing the schedules, planning trainings and mentoring Soldiers and NAF personnel," he said.



Juggling these duties with coursework was a significant challenge. His solution was a steady, measured approach. "Taking a class or two at a time took a little longer," he admitted, "but it paid off in the end."



The payoff is already evident in his daily interactions with his soldiers. Washington is actively translating his academic knowledge into practical, actionable wellness strategies for his unit.



"Soldier-wise, it is easy to implement stretching into day-to-day activities," he explained. "It only takes a little bit of time but it is highly beneficial for health and fitness."



His degree also provided him with a deeper understanding of nutrition, which he combines with the Army's existing health and fitness frameworks to help his soldiers achieve maximum output. He sees it as his duty to push this knowledge to those he leads, enhancing their readiness and personal well-being.



While his goal to apply for a Doctorate of Physical Therapy program is "still on the wall for now," Washington finds great satisfaction in his current role and the ability to apply his learning. He hopes his journey can inspire others who may be struggling to start or continue their education.



"When you start school, keep at it," Washington advised. "When I started school, I wasn't able to focus, but now at age 34, I have finished my bachelor’s, and that's something nobody can take away from me. Any goal is within reach with passion and persistence."