Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth Roberts, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, speaks with Romanian Air Force members after a refueling at Campia Turzii, Romania, Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)