U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth Roberts, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, speaks with Romanian Air Force members after a refueling at Campia Turzii, Romania, Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 07:17
|Photo ID:
|9433255
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-MO337-1549
|Resolution:
|5727x3818
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS