    510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies [Image 9 of 9]

    510th &amp; 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

    CAMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth Roberts, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, speaks with Romanian Air Force members after a refueling at Campia Turzii, Romania, Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 07:17
    Photo ID: 9433255
    VIRIN: 251203-F-MO337-1549
    Resolution: 5727x3818
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: CAMPIA TURZII, RO
    This work, 510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

