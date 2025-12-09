George Washington Conducts Fueling-at-Sea with Dewey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) receives fuel lines from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a fueling-at-sea evolution while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)