U.S. Navy reunites with ASEAN for second-ever AUMX

Indonesian National Armed Forces Lieutenant General Tri Budi Utomo, Secretary General, Ministry of Defense, delivers remarks during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX) 2025, in Batam, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2025. This is the second iteration of AUMX, designed to promote shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security, and stability in Southeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)