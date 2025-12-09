Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy reunites with ASEAN for second-ever AUMX

    BATAM, INDONESIA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    Indonesian National Armed Forces Lieutenant General Tri Budi Utomo, Secretary General, Ministry of Defense, delivers remarks during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX) 2025, in Batam, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2025. This is the second iteration of AUMX, designed to promote shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security, and stability in Southeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

