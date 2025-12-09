Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army commends devoted civilian team members [Image 5 of 5]

    Eighth Army commends devoted civilian team members

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, congratulates Young, J. Yun during the command's quarterly civilian recognition ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. Young was recognized for her 30 years of service as a U.S. government employee and for her outstanding contributions and dedication to the civilian workforce and Eighth Army mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 00:40
    Photo ID: 9432963
    VIRIN: 251210-A-KB025-1114
    Resolution: 4562x4562
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Eighth Army commends devoted civilian team members [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eighth Army
    Camp Humphreys
    service
    civilians
    COQ awards

