Eighth Army commends devoted civilian team members

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, congratulates Young, J. Yun during the command's quarterly civilian recognition ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. Young was recognized for her 30 years of service as a U.S. government employee and for her outstanding contributions and dedication to the civilian workforce and Eighth Army mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala)
