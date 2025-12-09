Operation Toy Drop 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Colombian Paratrooper prepares to conduct airborne operations during the Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025. The event reflects the ceremonial pride and historic lineage of airborne operations practiced by U.S. and partner-nation paratroopers. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)) in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreign partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)