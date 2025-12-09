Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, prepares to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a replenishment-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Dec. 9, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)