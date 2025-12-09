Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts [Image 1 of 5]

    92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Andrew Sansburn, 92nd Security Forces Squadron defender, practices room clearing procedures during Tactical Response Team tryouts at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. The tryouts consisted of multiple stress inducing exercises where Airmen were tested on their composure and ability to complete tasks such as clearing a building, challenging enemies and physical fitness drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 9432156
    VIRIN: 251205-F-QA066-1628
    Resolution: 3106x1618
    Size: 829.63 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Tactical Response Team, 92nd Security Forces, Fairchild Air Force Base, Lethality, Readiness

