    Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 Day Three [Image 4 of 7]

    Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 Day Three

    WAIKIKI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, speaks to military leaders from all over the world at the Multilateral IAMD Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2025 (MISSILEPAC ’25), held at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, located in Waikiki, Hawaii, December 3-5, 2025. MISSILEPAC’25 was an annual event that met at the intersection of policy, strategy, and tactical air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)

