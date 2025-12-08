Lt. Claire Matranga, flag aide to Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., the director of Strategic Systems Programs.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9431552
|VIRIN:
|251209-N-SL791-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|364.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet the Team: Lt. Claire Matranga, Flag Aide, Strategic Systems Programs, by Edvin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet the Team: Lt. Claire Matranga, Flag Aide, Strategic Systems Programs
No keywords found.